BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Elon Musk offers Premium X features to high-follower accounts
X accounts with 2500 verified subscribers will receive premium features for free, while those with over 5000 verified followers will gain access to the exclusive Premium+ tier, unlocking additional benefits alongside premium features.
Elon Musk offers Premium X features to high-follower accounts
Musk's latest plan aims to boost content creation and influencer impact on the platform, besides amplifying reach. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
March 28, 2024

Elon Musk has unveiled plans to offer high-follower accounts on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, unprecedented perks, setting the stage for a game-changing shift in social media dynamics.

The maverick billionaire and tech entrepreneur, dropped the bombshell on X on Wednesday, stirring excitement and intrigue among its users on the platform.

Under Musk's new vision, X accounts having 2500 verified subscribers will be catapulted into the realm of premium features, all on the house.

The move promises to revolutionise the experience for content creators and influencers alike, elevating their capabilities and amplifying their impact on the platform.

But that's not all. Musk, never one to shy away from pushing the envelope, upped the ante for accounts commanding a following of over 5000 verified followers.

In addition to the premium features, these elite accounts will be granted access to the illustrious Premium+ tier, unlocking a treasure trove of exclusive benefits and privileges.

RECOMMENDED

The news is set to sent shockwaves rippling through the X community, igniting fervent discussions over the days ahead.

On Tuesday, Elon Musk disclosed that xAI's AI chatbot, Grok, will now be accessible to all premium subscribers of X. This revelation, shared via a post on X, came without divulging further specifics. Previously, Grok had been exclusive to Premium+ subscribers.

RelatedElon Musk's xAI to release ChatGPT rival Grok publicly

As a result, Musk, whose net worth stands at a staggering $195 billion [March 2024] according to Forbes, largely attributed to his ownership stakes in Tesla and SpaceX, has redirected his focus towards captivating subscription models.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949
8 killed in gang attacks on prisons and police in Guatemala
Palestinian families pledge support for Gaza administration committee
Türkiye hails ceasefire, full integration agreement in Syria as milestone for ‘terror-free region’
Flights resume at Yemen’s Riyan Airport in Hadramaut after years of suspension
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency