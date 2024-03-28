Elon Musk has unveiled plans to offer high-follower accounts on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, unprecedented perks, setting the stage for a game-changing shift in social media dynamics.

The maverick billionaire and tech entrepreneur, dropped the bombshell on X on Wednesday, stirring excitement and intrigue among its users on the platform.

Under Musk's new vision, X accounts having 2500 verified subscribers will be catapulted into the realm of premium features, all on the house.

The move promises to revolutionise the experience for content creators and influencers alike, elevating their capabilities and amplifying their impact on the platform.

But that's not all. Musk, never one to shy away from pushing the envelope, upped the ante for accounts commanding a following of over 5000 verified followers.

In addition to the premium features, these elite accounts will be granted access to the illustrious Premium+ tier, unlocking a treasure trove of exclusive benefits and privileges.