Colombia has ordered the expulsion of Argentine diplomats from their embassy in the Andean nation, Colombia's Foreign Ministry said, citing "denigrating" comments by Argentine President Javier Milei about Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

"The Argentine president's comments have deteriorated the trust of our nation, in addition to offending the dignity of President [Gustavo] Petro, who was democratically elected," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In this context, the Government of Colombia orders the expulsion of diplomats from the Argentine embassy in Colombia," the statement added.

"The scope of this decision will be communicated to the Argentine Embassy through diplomatic institutional channels."

In a recent interview with news channel CNN, which has not yet been aired in full, Milei called Petro a "terrorist," "murderer" and "communist."

In January, Colombia recalled its ambassador to Argentina after similar comments from Milei.