A US congressman said during a visit to Taipei that Washington's partnership with Taiwan was key to countering China's "increasingly aggressive actions in the region".

China considers Taiwan as part of its territory, though Taipei does not recognise that claim.

The island is also located at the edge of maritime hotspot the South China Sea, which China claims almost in its entirety, despite an international court ruling to the contrary and competing claims from Southeast Asian countries.

Visiting Republican congressman Jack Bergman –– chairman of the House Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, which deals with defence policy –– said Thursday that Washington's relationship with Taiwan was "key for the future security of the region".

"This includes a strong Taiwan maritime strategy and how we can work together in shared goals to counter China on their increasingly aggressive actions in the region," Bergman said during a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

Led by Bergman, the US delegation's visit to Taipei comes a little over a week after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Manila to assure its longtime ally of its "ironclad defence commitments".

South China Sea disputes

The Philippines is also a claimant in the South China Sea, and has accused Beijing's ships of causing collisions with its boats and harassing them with water cannon around disputed shoals.

Blinken's remarks drew a rebuke from Beijing that Washington had "no right" to interfere in the issue.