Kremlin: US diverting attention from Moscow attack with focus on Daesh
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggests waiting for official results of investigation.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says the US wants to "shift attention from something else." / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
March 28, 2024

Russia sees the US focus on Daesh being responsible for last week's terror attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the Moscow region as an attempt to shift attention from something else, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

Speaking in an interview with the Russian daily Izvestia on Wednesday, Peskov said it looks strange that Washington takes the liberty to speak about the only version of what happened.

"This, of course, shows that they want to shift attention from something else," he emphasised.

He urged everyone to have patience and wait for the official results of the investigation, noting that so far, no one has presented official versions.

"The special services are working to back up the existing versions," he said.

At least 140 people were killed and more than 360 injured on March 22 when gunmen opened fire at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast.

The Investigative Committee said it detained 11 people, including four perpetrators, in the border region of Bryansk, who were on their way to Ukraine.

Moscow's Basmanny District Court late Sunday charged the four perpetrators with terrorism and approved their pre-trial detentions until May 22.

