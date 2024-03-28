Russia sees the US focus on Daesh being responsible for last week's terror attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the Moscow region as an attempt to shift attention from something else, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

Speaking in an interview with the Russian daily Izvestia on Wednesday, Peskov said it looks strange that Washington takes the liberty to speak about the only version of what happened.

"This, of course, shows that they want to shift attention from something else," he emphasised.

He urged everyone to have patience and wait for the official results of the investigation, noting that so far, no one has presented official versions.

"The special services are working to back up the existing versions," he said.