WORLD
2 MIN READ
US hits Houthi unmanned aerial systems in Red Sea in 'self-defence'
US Central Command says the destroyed Houthis' unmanned aerial systems pose an 'imminent threat' to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.
US hits Houthi unmanned aerial systems in Red Sea in 'self-defence'
red sea / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
March 28, 2024

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has said the US destroyed unmanned aerial systems launched by Yemen’s Houthis.

"Between 2:00 and 2:20 a.m. (Sanaa time) on March 27, US Central Command successfully engaged and destroyed four long-range unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched by Iranian-aligned Houthis in Yemen.

"These UAS were aimed at a US warship and engaged in self-defence over the Red Sea," CENTCOM said on X, adding there were no injuries or damage reported to the US or coalition ships.

CENTCOM said it determined that the weapons presented an "imminent threat" to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.

"These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels," it added.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedWhy did the Houthis open a new front in Red Sea amid Israeli war on Gaza?

Yemen’s Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since October 7.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter the Houthi attacks.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949
8 killed in gang attacks on prisons and police in Guatemala
Palestinian families pledge support for Gaza administration committee
Türkiye hails ceasefire, full integration agreement in Syria as milestone for ‘terror-free region’
Flights resume at Yemen’s Riyan Airport in Hadramaut after years of suspension
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency