A Japanese drugmaker whose dietary supplements are at the centre of a growing health scare reported two more deaths potentially related to its tablets.

Last week, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical recalled three supplement brands — "Beni Koji Choleste Help" and two other products — which contain an ingredient called red yeast rice, or "beni koji", supposed to help lower cholesterol.

Thursday's announcement brings the total number of deaths under investigation by the company and health ministry to four, with more than 100 other people hospitalised.

"We were told yesterday by a bereaved family that a person who had been using Choleste Help had passed away due to kidney disease," the drugmaker said in a statement Thursday.

It added that it had been told separately that another person who had used Choleste Help in recent years had died.

Various affected products