Authorities in Ecuador were working to quell a prison revolt in the port city of Guayaquil at the same facility where one of the country's most feared gang leaders escaped in January.

The "internal revolt" was started by a group of inmates, the SNAI prisons service said on the social media platform X, adding that authorities had regained control of over 80 percent of the jail.

AFP journalists heard gunshots coming from the prison, which is part of a vast penitentiary complex in southwestern Guayaquil from which the powerful narco-gang boss Adolfo "Fito" Macias escaped on January 7. Macias is still on the run.

He had been jailed since 2011, serving a 34-year sentence for organized crime, drug trafficking and murder.