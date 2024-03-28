The test for German citizenship will in future include questions on the Jewish religion, the Holocaust and the state of Israel.

"Anti-Semitism, racism and other forms of contempt for humanity rule out naturalisation," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the Spiegel weekly in its Thursday edition.

"Anyone who does not share our values cannot get a German passport," Feaser said in the report first published on the magazine's website.

In the new citizenship test, which applicants must pass to acquire German nationality, candidates could be asked the name of the Jewish place of worship, the founding year of Israel or Germany's particular historical obligation to it, according to Spiegel.

The punishments for Holocaust denial and the membership requirements for Jewish sports clubs would also be among the possible questions, according to the magazine.

Commitment to protecting Jewish life

Germany recently agreed to ease strict citizenship laws, reducing the time needed to be able to apply for a passport and making dual nationality more available.

The overhaul of Germany's citizenship legislation was a key pledge made by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's centre-left-led coalition government when it came to power at the end of 2021.