When civil war broke out in Sudan last Ramadan, 55-year-old Hanadi Ali had hoped that the power struggle between army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and the head of the paramilitary RSF Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo would end swiftly.

But the hopes of the Khartoum native were short-lived.

Almost a year later, the war continues to rage, uprooting an estimated 6.5 million people from their homes in the vulnerable North African country and sparking what the UN calls the world’s largest internal displacement crisis. The exodus added to the three million already displaced before the fighting began on April 15, 2023.

Another 1.8 million people have been forced to flee abroad — including to Chad, South Sudan and Egypt. Among these people are Hanadi and her family, who are now living in a foreign neighbourhood somewhere in Cairo.

In a briefing to the UN Security Council on the humanitarian situation in Sudan, Edem Wosornu, director of operations and advocacy in the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said “the harrowing levels of violence in this conflict have taken a horrendous toll on civilians” and that based on reports, the state of affairs “is truly the stuff of nightmares”.

“We are here today to warn you of a far-reaching and fast-deteriorating situation of food insecurity in Sudan – a situation driven by 11 months of brutal and unremitting conflict,” Wosornu said on March 20.

“There are reports of mass graves, gang rapes, shockingly indiscriminate attacks in densely populated areas and many more horrors,” she added, noting that “the High Commissioner for Human Rights has warned that at least some of these acts of horror may amount to war crimes.”

Forced to flee

News of these atrocities began swirling not long after the war began, so Hanadi sent her four young daughters away from the fighting in Khartoum to live in an area deemed safer — Kassala state’s New Halfa, located more than 300 kilometres east of the country’s capital.

Hanadi and her husband are parents to six daughters, who were raised in Saudi Arabia where they lived for 22 years. Two of their daughters live abroad, including Hanadi’s oldest, who has been supporting them financially and paid for their travels to Egypt.

She says this would have been their sixth year back in Khartoum since returning to Sudan for her children’s tertiary education.

“The oldest with me was studying radiation at Sudan University and the second one studies medicine. The third is in high school, and my youngest is in sixth grade,” adds Hanadi, who used to run a mini-market in her hometown Khartoum before the war.

“They wanted to come study in Egypt because they wasted a year in Sudan.”

Days after Eid-ul-Fitr, on April 28, Hanadi left Khartoum and first fled to Gedaref, a state in East Sudan.

She reunited with her four daughters after the family decided to settle more permanently in Gedaref, a part of the country many residents of Khartoum and elsewhere had also taken refuge.

Eight months in, news trickled in about the arrival of RSF fighters in December in the city of Madani, less than 240 kilometres west of Gederef. Health hazards like dengue fever were already on the rise, while rumours about the possibility of the RSF targeting Gederef next were spreading, Hanadi tells TRTWorld.

This prompted the family once again to look for safer shores, but this time across the country’s borders.

On January 5, Hanadi and her four daughters, together with Hanadi’s sister and her four sons, began a gruelling journey of more than 2,500 kilometres by road through the Asyuit desert. It would take them over 40 hours to reach Cairo.

‘The hell of war’

Hanadi says their driver and guide were one Ali (surname withheld for safety reasons) and his cousin, who took turns driving the pick-up truck across the border.

That was the last time she saw her husband in person, when he said farewell to his family. Unable to join them, he stayed behind in Sudan.

At 10 pm, after hours on the road, the group reached River Nile State’s Atbara city, situated in northeastern Sudan, where Hanadi says they spent the night sleeping in a big tent on a large rug they had packed for the journey. “It was a very isolated area, you could only see tents and structures for bathrooms,” she states about the vicinity.

At this point, Hanadi paid Mesud, the driver, his fee, which she says amounted to 250,000 Sudanese Pounds (SDG) per person (approximately $425).

“I had to pay for five people, so I paid around 1,250,000 SDG (approximately $2,130). Do you see how much money we had to pay just to go to Egypt and run away from the hell of war?,” Hanadi laments.

Intense fighting has also caused Sudan's education system to collapse, with many schools shut down or repurposed to host displaced people. Most national end-of-year exams were reportedly cancelled in 2023 too. According to Hanadi, “Our children insisted that we go, because they didn’t want to waste more time without their education.”