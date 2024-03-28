A Dakar Court of Appeal judge has confirmed the victory of opposition candidate and anti-establishment leader Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who won more than 54 percent of the vote in Sunday's presidential election.

The court on Wednesday announced provisional presidential election results based on a 100 percent polling station vote count.

Faye, 44, won the presidential election by 54.28 percent over ruling coalition candidate Amadou Ba, who came in second with 35.79 percent of the vote.

The presidential election was held on Sunday after being postponed by outgoing President Macky Sall, resulting in bloody clashes and unrest across the country.

Turnout, results, and next steps

The turnout in presidential elections was 61.30 percent, with more than 4 million votes cast out of over 7 million registered voters in the nation of 18 million people, with 19 candidates vying for the prestigious position.

According to Senegalese authorities, the Constitutional Council will announce the official and final results of the presidential election in the coming days.

Following that, President-elect Faye would be sworn in to take over the office as outgoing head of state Sall's mandate would expire on April 2.

Before the provisional results were announced, the first trends already pointed to Faye winning the first round.