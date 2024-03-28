Türkiye is calling for an investigation into the Solingen fire in Germany, which resulted in the deaths of four Bulgarian citizens of Turkish descent. The country emphasises the importance of bringing the suspects to justice.

In a fire that broke out in a 4-story building in the city of Solingen, Germany, on the night of March 25th, 4 members of the same family, including 2 children, lost their lives, while 9 others were injured.

German authorities announced yesterday in a statement that the possibility of arson in the incident was being considered.

Increasing attacks against Turkish community

German officials visited the Turkish Consulate General in Hannover on Thursday to demonstrate their solidarity after an attack on the diplomatic mission by the supporters of the PKK terror group.

Hannover’s Mayor Belit Onay condemned the attack and said the police informed him that additional security measures would be taken to prevent such incidents.

“When we watched the videos of the attack, we saw how violent it was. It is never acceptable for such a thing to happen in our city. We have absolutely no tolerance for such violence,” he said.

Hannover’s police chief Gwendolin von der Osten accompanied Onay during the visit and informed Turkish officials about the additional security measures put in place by the authorities.

Turkish Ambassador to Berlin Ahmet Basar Sen, who travelled to Hannover on Thursday, thanked Mayor Onay and his delegation for their visit and said Türkiye expects more determined action against the terror group.