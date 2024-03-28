TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye nabs terror suspects trying to flee to Greece
Turkish security forces nab 13 terror suspects, including five suspected members of the PKK terror group, and eight members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).
Türkiye nabs terror suspects trying to flee to Greece
In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
March 28, 2024

Turkish security forces have apprehended 13 suspected members of terror groups trying to flee to Greece, local authorities said.

In a week, operations conducted by local gendarmerie forces in the northwestern Edirne province led to the interception of 13 terrorist organisation members attempting to cross into Greece, the governor's office said in a statement on Thursday.

Among them were five suspected members of the PKK terror group, and eight members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

RECOMMENDED

FETO and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara accuses the terror group of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

RelatedTürkiye urges 'zero tolerance' for PKK terror group's hostilities in Europe
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power