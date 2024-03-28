Israeli forces and Hamas members battled in close combat around Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital, where the armed wings of Hamas and Islamic Jihad said they attacked Israeli soldiers and tanks with rockets and mortar fire.

The Israeli army said on Thursday, it continued to operate around the hospital complex in Gaza after storming it more than a week ago. Its forces had killed around 200 Palestinians since the start of the operation, it said.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said wounded people and patients were being held inside an administration building in al-Shifa that was not equipped to provide them with healthcare.

Five patients had died since the Israeli raid began due to shortages of food, water and medical care, the ministry said.

Gaza's biggest hospital, al-Shifa, before the war, had been one of the few healthcare facilities even partially operational in north Gaza before the latest fighting. It had also been housing displaced civilians.

Unverified footage on social media showed its surgery unit blackened by flames and nearby apartments on fire or destroyed.

The armed wings of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad resistance groups said in a statement they "bombed, with a barrage of mortar shells, gatherings of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the al-Shifa Complex" in a joint operation.

Islamic Jihad targeted an Israeli tank with an anti-tank rocket outside the hospital, it said in another statement. The Israeli military said its troops were fired from inside and outside the ER building.