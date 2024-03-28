A humanitarian aid ship, carrying 2,960 tonnes of aid destined for Gaza, has sailed from Mersin International Port.

In a collaboration between Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and General Directorate of Foundations, this marks the 8th humanitarian aid ship, comprising 125,000 food packages for the Palestinian people in Gaza loaded onto the vessel SARDES.

Speaking at the farewell ceremony held at the port on Thursday, Mersin Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan emphasised the significance of the port hosting aid ships alongside its commercial activities.

The governor stressed the contributions of not only institutions but also civil society organisations and citizens in preparing the aid, saying: "We are all aware of the oppression and suffering in Gaza. Our esteemed nation, with the highest sense of solidarity and cooperation, is showing the necessary sensitivity toward Gaza."

Related Türkiye ranks 2nd in sending most humanitarian aid to Gaza

Continuous support to Palestinian cause

Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Serdar Cam also expressed Türkiye's continuous support to the Palestinian cause.

Cam underscored that the Turkish people are mobilising their resources for Gaza, adding: "The Republic of Türkiye has always been a haven and a door for the oppressed and victims with its accumulated history."

"Today, all government agencies are mobilising their resources. A ceasefire seems to be in place for now, but this is a huge tragedy on earth."

He further stressed that "the first priority is a ceasefire. Albeit belatedly, this process has begun in the holy Muslim month of Ramadan. However, major efforts must be exerted to address actual troubles in the upcoming period."

"Not just Türkiye, but the entire world must mobilise for this."