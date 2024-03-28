Pressure on the United States to end the war in Gaza is growing. For the first time, a majority of Americans (55 percent) disapprove of Israel's military actions in the Palestinian enclave, according to a new Gallup poll released this week.

The poll also found that only 18 percent of Democrats approve of what Israel is doing. Among Republicans, support was 64 percent, down from 71 percent in November 2023.

Muslim rights organisations in the United States such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) have seized on this data and other information to call on US President Joe Biden's administration to stop aiding Israel as it carries out ethnic cleansing and forced starvation.

According to CAIR, these numbers warrant course correction. CAIR Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell stated that the resultsshould serve as a wake-up call for the Biden administration to listen to the American people and end US financial and military support to Israel.

The question is, will the Biden administration heed this call?

Currently, this doesn't look likely.

International pressure

Take the recently-held United Nations Security Council vote demanding a ceasefire in Gaza as an example. The resolution was approved by 14 countries, while the United States abstained. This is a departure from the US's usual strategy of blocking UN resolutions aimed at putting pressure on Israel.

But the White House stated that the final resolution was "non-binding," did not have the "language" that it considers critical for a ceasefire, and did not indicate a shift in US policy towards Israel.

Still, the American stance was considered a "failure" by Israel and an evident retreat from its previous position. That said, the Biden administration has made it clear that it will not renounce its unequivocal support of Israel despite domestic pressure and frustration with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's regime over impending famine and wide-scale civilian casualties in Gaza.

Also this week, UN special rapporteur on the human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese presented her Israel-Gaza genocide report to UN member states in Geneva.

Her conclusion was that there are reasonable grounds to believe that a threshold indicating the commission of the crime of genocide against Palestinians as a group in Gaza has been met. Expectedly, her work was denounced by Israel as an "obscene inversion of reality."

It was also rejected by the US, with State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller even accusing her of anti-Semitism. Her findings, however, were warmly received by dozens of diplomats, primarily from Latin America and the Muslim world who called for sanctions on Israel and an arms embargo.