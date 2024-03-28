Turkish Ambassador Ahmet Basar Sen has visited the western German city of Solingen, after an arson attack killed a Bulgarian-Turkish immigrant family, and injured more than a dozen people.

“The investigations have to go in all directions, the motive behind this must be revealed in all its details, and the perpetrators should be punished with the harshest penalties,” he told reporters on Thursday, after meeting with the relatives of the victims.

Monday’s fire at the four-story house in Solingen claimed the lives of a young couple and their two children, who were Bulgarian citizens of Turkish origin.

As many as 21 people were rescued from the building, with nine taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including two in critical condition. Turkish nationals were among those injured.

Sen said prosecutors have confirmed that the cause of the fire was an arson, as investigators have found remains of an accelerant in the wooden stairwell of the house.

“It is not yet clear whether this arson was a simple crime, a crime arising from hostility, or whether it was a far-right attack motivated by racism, unfortunately, similar to the incident that took place in Solingen 31 years ago,” he said.

The ambassador said he was confident that the German authorities would carry out a thorough investigation and shed light on this crime, and promised that the Turkish authorities would closely follow the developments on this matter.

He also expressed hope that the perpetrators will be swiftly identified and brought to justice.

On Thursday evening, dozens of people gathered for a vigil in front of the burned house in Solingen to remember and pray for the victims. They placed flowers and candles on the sidewalk.