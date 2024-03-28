Nearly 4,000 people in the Turkish metropolitan city of Istanbul have protested against the ongoing Israeli attacks in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Holding Palestinian flags, the protesters gathered on Thursday at Sultanahmet Square in the Fatih district upon a call by the Palestinian Initiative and marched toward Eminonu Square while chanting slogans against Israel.

Local and foreign tourists passing by also supported the protesters, while police teams took security measures in the surrounding area.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Palestinian enclave since an October 7 cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, in which 1,139 Israelis were killed.

More than 32,500 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 74,900 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.