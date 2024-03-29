Friday, March 29, 2024

1547 GMT — The UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestine Territories Francesca Albanese has said efforts should be made to stop the "ongoing genocide" in Palestine.

Thanking those who stood up against pro-Israeli figures and institutions, she said on X: “Let's stay focused on Palestine, the Palestinians, and let's make sure we stop the ongoing genocide.”

Since the Israeli attacks on Gaza started on October 7, 2023, Albanese called for an immediate ceasefire and warned that Palestinians in Gaza were at risk of "mass ethnic cleansing."

More updates 👇

1751 GMT — Israel rejects UN report on imminent Gaza famine

Israel has refuted a UN-backed report that warned of imminent famine in Gaza, alleging the assessment contained inaccuracies and questionable sources.

The analysis released last week fuelled international concern by saying half of the population in Gaza is feeling "catastrophic" hunger and projecting a possible famine in the territory's north.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) partnership estimated that 1.1 million people, about half the population, according to UN figures were facing dire conditions.

1750 GMT —Hamas and Islamic Jihad claim attacks on Israeli soldiers in Gaza

Hamas's military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, and the Islamic Jihad Movement's Saraya al-Quds have said that they targeted Israeli army vehicles and soldiers in Gaza.

Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement that its fighters targeted a group of Israel soldiers holed up inside a house in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital, west of Khan Yunis city, in southern Gaza, "with an anti-fortification TBG shell".

The attack caused "casualties among the Israeli group, including fatalities and injuries," it added, noting that it had observed "an Israeli helicopter landing to evacuate them."

1740 GMT — US conducts humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has conducted another round of airdrop of humanitarian assistance into northern Gaza to provide relief to civilians affected by the ongoing war.

"The joint operation included two C-17 U.S. Air Force aircraft, and US Army Soldiers specialized in aerial delivery of US humanitarian assistance supplies," CENTCOM said on X.

The planes dropped over 46,000 US meal equivalents into northern Gaza, it added.

1706 GMT — Houthi-led pro-Palestine rallies sweep Yemen in solidarity with Gaza

The Yemeni Houthi group has organised rallies in solidarity with Gaza across most of the provinces under its control in Yemen.

The largest demonstration in support of Palestine occurred in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, which is under the group's administration, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis gathered in al-Sabeen Square in Sanaa in response to the Houthi group's call, where they waved both Yemeni and Palestinian flags, along with banners denouncing the Israeli war on Gaza.

1647 GMT — Belgium must recall ambassador to Israel, says former defence chief

A former Belgium defence minister has urged the country's government to recall its ambassador in Israel and summon the Israeli ambassador in Brussels over its continued offensive in Gaza, local media reported.

Andre Flahaut called on the Belgian government to undertake measures with Israel's "non-compliance with international law," referring to its continued attacks on the Palestinian enclave despite a UN Security Council resolution on Monday demanding an immediate ceasefire.

1521 GMT — Committee to Protect Journalists urges UN to probe detention of Palestinian journalists by Israel

The Committee to Protect Journalists has urged the UN to launch an investigation into Israel's imprisonment of Palestinian journalists.

“Israel is utilising administrative detention to detain a record number of Palestinian journalists without charge during the Israel-Gaza war,” according to an urgent appeal submitted by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) to the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention on March 25, 2024.

In a press release, the committee added that the appeal urges the Working Group to examine the situations of journalists Moath Amarneh, Mohammad Badr, and Ameer Abu Iram, all of whom have been held in Israeli custody without formal charges since October 7.

1447 GMT — Famine is 'quite possibly' in some areas of northern Gaza, US official says

Famine is quite possibly present in parts of northern Gaza, a senior US State Department official has said, adding that a scarcity of trucks was an obstacle to getting more aid into the Palestinian enclave under Israeli siege.

"While we can say with confidence that famine is a significant risk in the south and centre but not present, in the north, it is both a risk and quite possibly is present in at least some areas," the official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.

1424 GMT — Israeli war on Gaza kills 171 UN refugee agency employees

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has said that 171 of its employees have been killed during the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

According to a report released by the UN agency: "As of 25 March, the total number of UNRWA colleagues killed since the beginning of hostilities is 171."

Throughout the war waged by Israel, multiple UNRWA facilities across the enclave have been targeted.

The most recent incident took place on March 14, when a food aid distribution centre in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza became the target of an Israeli attack, resulting in the loss of eight lives.

1324 GMT — UNRWA urges Israel to comply with ICJ order to avert famine in Gaza

UNRWA has hailed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for ordering Israel to take measures “without delay” to ensure “the unhindered provision” of basic services and humanitarian aid.

"The renewed binding order from the ICJ yesterday is a stark reminder that the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza is manmade and worsening," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini wrote on X.

1300 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu approves Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha, Cairo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to send delegations to Egypt and Qatar, where negotiators have been trying to secure a Gaza ceasefire deal, his office said.

Netanyahu's office said he spoke with the heads of Israeli intelligence agencies Shin Bet and Mossad and "approved that delegations on their behalf go in the coming days to Doha and Cairo," with a mandate to push forward with negotiations.

1157 GMT — Six more Hezbollah members killed in clashes with Israeli army

Lebanese group Hezbollah has said that six of its fighters were killed in cross-border clashes with Israeli forces.

The number of Hezbollah members killed in clashes with Israeli forces since October 8 has risen to 261, according to an Anadolu Agency tally.

Earlier, in separate statements, Hezbollah said it targeted twice the Zabdine barracks in the occupied Shebaa Farms with rockets.

1151 GMT — 125,000 Palestinians attend Friday prayer at al-Aqsa despite Israeli restrictions

Around 125,000 Palestinian worshipers have performed the third Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan at al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem, despite Israeli restrictions, an official said.

Sheikh Azzam al-Khatib, the director-general of the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, told Anadolu Agency that the number is considered lower than usual for this time of Ramadan, as the number was estimated to be around 250,000 on the same day last year.

A heavy contingent of Israeli police was deployed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the city, as well as at the external gates of al-Aqsa Mosque.

1129 GMT —France pledges at least $32.3M to UNRWA in 2024

France will provide at least $32.3M to UNRWA in 2024, the French Foreign Ministry has said.

Early this year in January, a group of countries, including the US and the UK, decided to halt the funding to the UN agency over Israeli allegations that some of its members were involved in the October 7 attacks.

Some of them, such as Australia, Canada, Sweden, and Iceland have since resumed the funding.

“In 2024, France will contribute to UNRWA’s actions with more than $32.3M,” French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine told a news conference.

1057 GMT — Israeli drone strikes on sports club, Industrial zone kill more than a dozen Palestinians

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli drone attack targeting a sports club in Gaza City.

“Ten Palestinian citizens were killed and 30 others sustained injuries in an Israeli shelling that targeted the premises of the al Shujaiya Sports Club, located east of Gaza City,” the official Palestinian News Agency Wafa reported.