Joe Biden and Donald Trump have been on the campaign trail in New York as the Democratic president prepared to host a star-studded fundraiser and his Republican predecessor and 2024 rival paid tribute to a fallen police officer.

Trump made a short statement on Thursday after attending the wake of police officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot and killed on Monday during a traffic stop.

"The police are the greatest people we have. There's nothing, and there's nobody like them. And this should never happen," Trump said.

"We have to get back to law and order. We have to do a lot of things differently. This is not working. This is happening too often," said the 77-year-old billionaire, who refrained from criticising his 81-year-old rival directly.

Trump's entourage contrasted his solemn trip with a lavish fundraiser Biden will headline later alongside former Democratic presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, which organisers say has reaped an eye-watering $25 million.

"President Trump will be honouring the legacy of Officer Diller and paying respects to his family, friends, and the NYPD," said the Republican's spokesperson, Steven Cheung.

"Meanwhile, the Three Stooges — Biden, Obama, and Clinton — will be at a glitzy fundraiser in the city with their elitist, out-of-touch celebrity benefactors."

The White House said Biden had called New York Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday to offer his condolences over Diller's killing.

The Democrat has not been in contact with the officer's family but "grieves" with them, his spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said, adding that the president "has stood with law enforcement his entire career and continues to stand with them."

One of a kind event

Biden's fundraiser will feature a debate between the three Democratic leaders, hosted by late-night TV comic Stephen Colbert.