Israel's Supreme Court has ruled that the far-right government can no longer fund religious seminaries for ultra-Orthodox men of enlistment age, as Israel suffers a manpower shortage because of the nearly six-month invasion of Gaza.

The dramatic ruling on Thursday capped off a week of tense negotiations over mandatory military service for ultra-Orthodox Jewish men, who used to be historically exempted from military duties. Faced with fierce resistance by Palestinian fighters in its ongoing war on Gaza, Israel now wants religious students to enlist for the army.

In its decision, the court said that funding for religious students between the ages of 18 and 26 will be cut off on April 1.

Under longstanding agreements, Israel has granted ultra-Orthodox men exemptions from military service that is otherwise compulsory for most Jewish males.

The exemptions, along with stipends for religious students, have generated widespread anger, especially with the country fighting Palestinian resistance groups in besieged Gaza.

The ultra-Orthodox say that integrating into the army will threaten their generations-old way of life.