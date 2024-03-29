WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: NY rally accuses Biden of complicity in Israel's Gaza genocide
Rally outside Biden fundraiser, dubbed "Flood Manhatten for Gaza", demands end to genocide, siege, and blockade of Gaza as Biden's fundraiser with Obama and Clinton nets a record $25 million.
In pictures: NY rally accuses Biden of complicity in Israel's Gaza genocide
Pro-Palestine demonstrators pray during the "Flood Manhattan for Gaza" rally outside Radio City Music Hall where US President Joe Biden is attending a fundraiser for his re-election campaign / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
March 29, 2024

Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters have flocked to Radio City Music Hall in midtown Manhattan, where President Joe Biden was headlining a fundraiser event, to demand a ceasefire in besieged Gaza and end to "Israeli genocide" there.

The protesters prayed in the congregation and carried the Palestinian flags along with banners that read: "Stop Gaza genocide", "Smash imperialism & Zionism", and "Biden/Democratic party = war criminals" during the "Flood Manhatten for Gaza" rally.

The fundraiser in New York City that also starred Barack Obama and Bill Clinton was raising a whopping $25 million, setting a record for the biggest haul for a political event, Biden's campaign said.

Experience the intensity of the protests through these images:

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy