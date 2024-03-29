Friday, March 29, 2024

1427 GMT — Ukraine has imposed emergency blackouts on three regions after Russia fired dozens of missiles and drones at its power stations overnight.

National grid operator Ukrenergo said its dispatch centre was "forced to apply emergency blackout schedules in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kirovograd until the evening".

Restrictions were already in place in the major cities of Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih following a Russian strike last week.

"Consumers in other regions are asked to use electricity sparingly and consciously," Ukrenergo warned.

More updates 👇

1446 GMT — Ukraine FM wraps up visit to India, traditional Russia ally

Ukraine's foreign minister has concluded his visit to New Delhi after talks on bolstering trade and the war with Russia, India's traditional ally.

India has shied away from explicit condemnation of Russia for its attacks on Ukraine, even as it has pursued greater security ties with the United States.

But Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar said on social media that talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba had "reiterated our commitment to strengthen the overall relationship with Kiev".

"Our immediate goal is to get trade back to earlier levels," he added.

1333 GMT — Two Ukrainian hydropower plants attacked in overnight Russian strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine's Kaniv and Dnister hydropower plants were attacked in overnight Russian strikes.

"The terrorist country wants to repeat the environmental disaster in the Kherson region. But now not only Ukraine but also Moldova is under threat," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging app.

1315 GMT — Ukrainian drone kills man in Russia's Belgorod

A Ukrainian drone has crashed into a multi-storey residential building in the Russian border city of Belgorod on Friday, killing a man and injuring two others, the region's governor said.

"The drone crashed into an apartment building. As a result of the explosion, unfortunately, a man was killed. Two people were injured," governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

1210 GMT — Moscow refuses peace parleys with Kiev under 'imposed rules'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia will not engage in peace negotiations with Ukraine under "imposed rules."

Commenting on remarks by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who said all talks "must" adhere to Ukraine's "formula," Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow: "We do not accept any rules dictated by others that mandate our compliance."

He highlighted that Kuleba's statement "absolutely contradicts the ban for the President of Ukraine to negotiate with Russia put in law in Ukraine."

1208 GMT — Russia outgunning Ukraine 6-to-1: Kiev commander-in-chief

Russia is outgunning Ukrainian forces sixfold on the front lines, causing losses of troops and positions, Ukraine's recently appointed commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky has said in a rare interview.

"A few days ago, the enemy's advantage in terms of ammunition fired was about six to one," Syrsky told the Ukrinform news agency.

"The defence forces are now performing tasks along the entire vast front line, with little or no weapons and ammunition," he warned, saying the situation was "tense" in some areas.

1155 GMT — Ukraine warns power supply under threat amid deadly Russian attacks

Ukraine has warned that Russian air attacks were putting its electricity supply under "increasing threat", hours after strikes damaged power stations and killed at least one person.

Moscow has stepped up aerial bombardment of Ukraine in recent weeks, targeting energy infrastructure in response to deadly Ukrainian assaults on Russia's border regions.

1124 GMT — Ukraine gets $1.5B funding tranche under World Bank programme

Ukraine has received a $1.5 billion tranche of funding under a World Bank programme, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, helping it pay for its budget and social spending as it defends itself against Russia.

Ukraine is reliant on financial aid from its Western partners but foreign financing dwindled in the first two months of this year, and a US aid package has been blocked by Republicans in Congress for months.

The new block of World Bank aid was funded by Britain and Japan, Shmyhal said.