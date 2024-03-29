Israel air strikes on the Syrian countryside near Aleppo have killed and wounded at least 33 civilians and regime soldiers, according to several media reports and officials.

The strikes on Aleppo early on Friday killed 33 civilians and military personnel, two security sources told Reuters news agency.

The attack killed at least "36 Syrian soldiers" and targeted an area "near rockets depots belonging to Lebanese group Hezbollah", the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said.

Syrian regime news agency SANA said that "at approximately 1:45 am, the Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the direction of Athriya, southeast of Aleppo", adding that "civilians and military personnel" had been killed and wounded in the strike.

Regime media quoted an unnamed military official as saying that Israeli drone strikes had targeted civilians in Aleppo and its suburbs. It did not give an exact numbers for the casualties.

Contacted by AFP from Jerusalem, the Israeli military said it would "not comment on reports in the foreign media".

Past attacks