Once hip hop's flashy impresario credited with commercialising the genre, Sean "Diddy" Combs has seen his star plunge as federal authorities raid his homes amid sex trafficking accusations and assault lawsuits.

The legal pressure and heavily publicised bicoastal operation, which saw armed agents enter his sprawling luxury properties in Miami and Los Angeles, mark a rapid downfall for the powerful mogul who in recent years has vied to rebrand as "Brother Love."

The 54-year-old founded the Bad Boy record label in 1993, with proteges including the late Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige, ushering hip hop into the global lifestyle brand it is today.

The artist, who's gone by various monikers including Puff Daddy and P Diddy, was widely credited as key to hip hop's journey from the streets to the bottle-service club.

Over the decades he's amassed vast wealth not least due to his ventures in the liquor industry.

But despite his efforts to cultivate an image of a smooth party kingpin and business magnate, multiple lawsuits describe Combs as a violent man who used his celebrity to prey on his victims.

He has no major convictions but has long been trailed by allegations of physical assault, dating back well into the 1990s.

In November, Combs' ex-partner Cassie Ventura claimed she was raped and physical abused during their 11-year relationship.

The pair met when Ventura was 19 and he was 37, after which he signed her to his label and they began a relationship.

The bombshell suit was quickly settled out of court, but a string of similarly lurid sexual assault claims followed — including one in December by a woman who al leged Combs and others gang-raped her when she was 17.

Combs has vehemently denied all accusations against him.

US Homeland Security officials have not said why the recent raids were carried out, and no federal charges have been leveled against Combs whose lawyers called the searches an "unprecedented ambush."

But the coordinated operation suggests a serious case may be developing.

Through his lawyer, Comb denounced the raids as an excessive use of force and maintained hi innocence, emphasising the absence of any criminal or civil finding against him.

Additionally, Brendan Paul, described by police as Combs' "drug mule," was apprehended by federal agents at a Miami airport, allegedly carrying contraband in his bags.

Paul's arrest occurred on the same day as the raids on Combs' properties and follows his inclusion in a lawsuit filed by music producer Rodney Jones, alleging assault and coercion by Combs.