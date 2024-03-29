WORLD
Wagner group killed civilians in operations with Malian army — HRW
According to a report by Human Rights Watch, the Wagner Group has used unmanned aerial vehicles to target funerals and wedding ceremonies in Mali in alleged collusion with the Malian junta.
Mali's junta leader Assimi Goita arrives to attend the last campaign rally of the "Yes" group for the referendum on constitutional amendments that would return the country to constitutional rule, in Bamako, Mali June 16, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
March 29, 2024

Human Rights Watch (HRW) have said that the Russian security firm Wagner has been helping the Malian army carry out raids and drone strikes since December that have killed many civilians, including children.

In a report titled "Mali: Military and Wagner Group's Atrocities against Civilians" published by HRW, attention was drawn to Wagner's targeting of civilians.

The report also indicates that wedding and funeral ceremonies have been targeted in attacks conducted with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), with Wagner targeting a wedding on January 16 and a funeral on January 17, resulting in the deaths of at least 14 civilians, including four children.

“Mali’s Russia-backed transitional military government is not only committing horrific abuses, but it is working to eliminate scrutiny into its human rights situation,” said Ilaria Allegrozzi, senior Sahel researcher at HRW.

He added that "the Malian authorities should urgently work with independent experts to monitor human rights violations and ensure that those responsible are held to account".

It is estimated that Russian private military contractors from the Wagner Group are present in several African countries. Wagner provides military training to local forces, offers close protection to leaders and guards energy installations.

The US Treasury Department announced in May 2023 that it would impose sanctions on the leader of the Wagner Group in Mali.

