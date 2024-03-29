TÜRKİYE
Türkiye captures suspects wanted with Interpol’s red notice
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya says that the suspects, Talgat Baisaov and Maxat Rakhishov, will be returned to their respective countries.
“We will not allow international organised crime syndicates and drug traffickers who disrupt the peace of our people to breathe freely, says Turkish interior minister. / Photo: AA / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
March 29, 2024

Turkish security forces have nabbed two suspects against whom Interpol had issued red notices for smuggling and fraud, the country's interior minister announced.

The two suspects, captured in the MAHZEN-23 operation conducted in Istanbul, were handed over to the Repatriation Center and will be returned to their respective countries, Ali Yerlikaya stated on X on Friday.

They were identified as Talgat Baisaov, wanted internationally for Illegal Organisation Activities and Smuggling with Interpol's Red Notice, and Maxat Rakhishov, wanted internationally for fraud with Interpol's Red Notice.

“We will not allow international organised crime syndicates and drug traffickers who disrupt the peace of our people to breathe freely, no matter the scale or the warrant under which they are sought," Yerlikaya stressed.

"We will deliver each and every one of them to justice,” he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
