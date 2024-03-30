A Rome-based food security organisation operating in over 30 countries has scraped together compelling data on Gaza’s hunger crisis, concluding that the besieged enclave has hit the catastrophe-phase 5 mark.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) assesses food insecurity using a five-point scale, ranging from phase 1, which indicates minimal insecurity, to phase 5, famine or catastrophe.

Data from the IPC, published on March 18, discloses that over one million individuals in Gaza are currently facing the “imminent risk of famine”.

Speaking to TRT World, Lavonne Cloke, an IPC Communication Specialist, said that the northern cities of Gaza are experiencing the most severe impact of the war, with famine hitting Gaza City and the northern governorates in mid-March and expected to worsen by May 2024.

The southern governorates are in Emergency level (Phase 4), heading toward famine by July this year.

As of March 27, Gaza has witnessed approximately 106,000 casualties, accounting for nearly 5 percent of its total population. Over 74,000 individuals have been injured, with half of them being women and children, while over 32,000 have been killed in Israeli strikes.

Humanitarian crisis deepens as aid access declines

Between October 7, 2023, and February 24, 2024, 90 trucks per day entered the occupied land. Out of these, only 60 carried food. This is a significant drop from the period before the start of the war, where an average of 500 trucks per day entered, with 150 of them carrying food.

According to the IPC, this resulted in all households skipping meals daily, with adults reducing their meals so that children can eat.

“In the northern governorates, in nearly two-thirds of the households, people went entire days and nights without eating at least 10 times in the last 30 days,” IPC revealed.

This figure applies to one-third of the households in southern Gaza.

Furthermore, as of March, every household is in dire need of food and hygiene items, with 78 percent lacking access to water, 69 percent facing shortages in shelter, and 65 percent requiring urgent health assistance.

Nebal Farsakh from Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said, “We can't even find the word to describe how desperate the situation is in Gaza,” particularly emphasising the conditions of children, nine out of ten of whom are severely affected by famine.

Reports indicate that over 90 percent of children aged 6-23 months and pregnant or breastfeeding women consume only two or fewer food groups daily, often of low nutritional value.

Epidemic-prone diseases

This lack of nutrition and clean water have led to severe health issues, with at least 90 percent of children under five experiencing at least one infectious disease, including 70 percent with diarrhoea in the past two weeks.