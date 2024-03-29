A team of Chinese investigators have arrived in Pakistan to join a probe into a suicide attack that killed five of its nationals earlier this week, officials said, as Pakistan continued its own investigations into the attack.

According to a government statement, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday briefed the Chinese investigators about Pakistan's investigations into the attack.

The slain Chinese engineers and workers were heading on Tuesday to the Dasu Dam, the biggest hydropower project in northwest Pakistan when a suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden car into their vehicle.

A Pakistani driver was also killed in Tuesday's attack in Shangla, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.