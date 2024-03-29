WORLD
2 MIN READ
Chinese investigators arrive in Pakistan to probe deadly suicide attack
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, in which a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers working on a hydropower project at Dasu in Pakistan, killing six people.
Chinese investigators arrive in Pakistan to probe deadly suicide attack
Security personnel inspect the site of a suicide attack near Besham city in the Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on March 26, 2024 / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
March 29, 2024

A team of Chinese investigators have arrived in Pakistan to join a probe into a suicide attack that killed five of its nationals earlier this week, officials said, as Pakistan continued its own investigations into the attack.

According to a government statement, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday briefed the Chinese investigators about Pakistan's investigations into the attack.

The slain Chinese engineers and workers were heading on Tuesday to the Dasu Dam, the biggest hydropower project in northwest Pakistan when a suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden car into their vehicle.

A Pakistani driver was also killed in Tuesday's attack in Shangla, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

RECOMMENDED

Beijing condemned the attack and asked Pakistan to conduct a detailed investigation and ensure the protection of thousands of its nationals who work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Chinese working on CPEC-related projects have been targeted in Pakistan in recent years.

In July 2021, at least 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, were killed when a suicide bomber detonated the explosives in his vehicle near a bus carrying Chinese and Pakistani engineers and labourers, prompting Chinese companies to suspend work for a time.

RelatedFive Chinese nationals killed in Pakistan suicide bomb attack: police
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy