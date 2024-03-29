The leader of Northern Ireland’s largest unionist party has stepped down from the top job after being charged with sexual offences of a historic nature, the party said in a statement.

Jeffrey Donaldson left his post with immediate effect pending the outcome of the judicial process, the Democratic Unionist Party said on Friday.

In accordance with party rules, it has suspended him from membership.

The announcement came after police in Northern Ireland said a 61-year-old man had been arrested and charged with non-recent sexual offences.

A 57-year-old woman was charged with aiding and abetting additional offences, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said. Both suspects are due in court on April 24.

British police generally do not identify suspects by name.

Ahead of parliamentary elections

The resignation of Donaldson, who has been party leader since 2021, throws the DUP into disarray ahead of UK parliamentary elections expected later this year.