Tajikistan detains nine more people over Russian concert hall attack
An unnamed source in Tajikistan’s special services tells Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that Russian security forces were also involved in the operation to detain the suspects.
Tajikistan, which is a member of a Russian-led security bloc and hosts a Russian military base, has also rounded up the families of the suspected gunmen so that Russian investigators can question them in Dushanbe, sources told Reuters this week. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
March 29, 2024

Nine people have been detained by Tajikistan's state security service over suspected contact with the perpetrators of last week’s attack by gunmen on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed 144 people, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said.

“Nine residents of the Vakhdat district were detained for contact with the persons who committed the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall on March 22,” the agency reported on Friday.

The report cited information from an unnamed source in Tajikistan’s special services, who said that Russian security forces were also involved in the operation to detain the suspects. Vakhdat lies east of the Tajik capital, Dushanbe.

Those detained are also suspected of having connections with Daesh terror group, according to RIA Novosti.

A Moscow court also ruled on Friday that another suspect in the deadly concert hall attack — Lutfulloi Nazrimad — should be held in custody until at least May 22, pending investigation and trial.

Russian independent news site Mediazona cited Nazrimad as saying in court that he was born in Tajikistan.

Nazrimad is the ninth suspect to face court.

Russia insists on Ukraine connection

Russian officials previously said that 11 suspects had been arrested, including four who allegedly carried out the attack.

Those four, identified as Tajik nationals, appeared in a Moscow court on Sunday on terrorism charges and showed signs of severe beatings. One appeared to be barely conscious during the hearing.

Russia’s Investigative Commit tee additionally said on Thursday it had detained another suspect in relation to the raid on Crocus City Hall, on suspicion of being involved in financing the attack. It did not give further details of the suspect’s identity or alleged actions.

A faction of the Daesh terror group has claimed responsibility for the massacre. But Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have persistently claimed that Ukraine and the West had a role in the attack.

The Investigative Committee statement said it has “confirmed data that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack received significant amounts of money and cryptocurrency from Ukraine, which were used in preparing the crime.”

Ukraine denies involvement and its officials claim that Moscow is pushing the allegation as a pretext to intensify its fighting in Ukraine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
