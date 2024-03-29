The US news outlet Radio Free Asia (RFA) has closed its Hong Kong office over staff safety concerns after the city enacted a controversial new national security law.

RFA president and CEO Bay Fang said in a statement on Friday that the company no longer had full-time staff in Hong Kong and has closed its physical office, citing "concerns about the safety of RFA staff and reporters."

The Chinese finance hub last week brought into force a homegrown security law — commonly known as Article 23 — that introduced tough penalties for crimes such as treason, espionage and external interference.

The law, which prompted swift criticism by several democracies and rights organisations, will work in tandem with a 2020 Beijing-imposed version that has silenced nearly all dissent in Hong Kong and seen nearly 300 people arrested since its enactment.

"Actions by Hong Kong authorities, including referring to RFA as a 'foreign force,' raise serious questions about our ability to operate in safety with the enactment of Article 23," Fang said.

A Hong Kong government spokesperson declined to comment on "operational decisions of individual organisations," but said authorities "strongly disapprove of and condemn all scaremongering and smearing remarks" in relation to the national security law.

"To single out Hong Kong and suggest that journalists would only experience concerns when operating here but not in other countries would be grossly biased, if not outrageous," the spokesperson said on Friday.

'Foreign forces'

Hong Kong's security chief Chris Tang slammed RFA last month for "smearing" Article 23 when it reported that some new offences would target the media.