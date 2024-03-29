US music superstar Beyonce has released her highly anticipated country album, Cowboy Carter, which she says was born out of an experience years ago where she "did not feel welcomed."

Country music legends Linda Martell and Willie Nelson are featured on the album released on Friday, which also had duets with Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and a cover of Dolly Parton's famed "Jolene."

Experts and fans view Beyonce's foray into country music as a reclamation and homage to the legacy of Black Americans within country music and culture — a history that has largely gone unrecognised in some mainstream music circles.

They say Beyonce, who was born and raised in Houston, Texas, is now walking in the footsteps of many acclaimed Black country music legends who came before her.

"The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me," the singer wrote on Instagram ahead of the album's release.

She had first teased the album when she released two new songs after making a surprise appearance in a Super Bowl commercial recently.

The album serves as the second in a three-album project that kicked off with her 2022 critically acclaimed "Renaissance."

Uncovering Black identity in country spaces