Turkish drone maker Baykar has announced that its new model of unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), the Bayraktar TB3, successfully stayed in the air for 27 hours.

Bayraktar TB3 remained in the air for 27 hours and 19 minutes without landing at a medium altitude in its 26th test flight at the Akinci Flight Training and Test Center in Türkiye's northwestern Tekirdag province.

During his 27-hour flight, the drone covered a total distance of 4,600 kilometres in the sky, Baykar said on Friday in a statement.

The TB3 is Baykar's latest aircraft, launched for the first time on October 27 last year.