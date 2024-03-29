The Pentagon is in initial discussions about the deployment of a peacekeeping force in Gaza where Israel's ongoing war has wrought mass destruction, death and displacement, and shows no signs of ending anytime soon.

The Defence Department's planning does not currently include plans for any US troops to be deployed to Gaza.

Instead, it is looking at the prospects for a multinational or Palestinian peacekeeping mission, the Politico news website reported on Thursday, citing four anonymous officials, including two from the Pentagon.

A senior Biden administration official acknowledged the talks, but declined to address specifics, saying instead, “we are working with partners on various scenarios for interim governance and security structures in Gaza once the crisis recedes."

“We’ve had a number of conversations with both the Israelis and our partners about key elements for the day after in Gaza when the time is right," the official said.

Beyond the Pentagon

One of the Pentagon officials who spoke to Politico acknowledged that any plans for port-war Gaza will inevitably need Israel as a fundamental player in the talks, but is currently focused on executing its war.

“Israel is the long pole in the tent,” one of the Defence officials said, adding that Israel “has their hands full with other things” at the moment.