Türkiye has made significant strides in combatting "terrorist organisations" and reaching an "unprecedented level" of success, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stated.

"We have reached an unprecedented level in our fight against terrorist organisations. There are three main elements of this success: Strong political leadership, our national strategic capabilities, and a new and constructive engagement process with our neighbors, especially Iraq," Fidan said on Friday during his speech at the "Izmir Business World Gathering" event organised by the Izmir Chamber of Commerce.

"At this critical stage, we are determined to completely eradicate the roots of terrorism," he noted.

The minister also stressed Türkiye’s commitment to eradicating terrorism's roots, noting: "We have never sought to create hostility in Aegean or Eastern Mediterranean. However, we will never refrain from protecting our vital interests."

Fidan underscored the necessity for consultation and collective wisdom in the current global uncertainty.

"Regardless of the circumstances, our main goal is to establish peace, security, and stability in our surroundings. This is one of the primary objectives of our foreign policy. However, large and powerful states like Türkiye can shoulder such responsibility."

'Terrorism fundamental threat to security’

Fidan stated that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s vision of peace and development is evident in Türkiye’s foreign policy, focusing on ending the war in Ukraine and Gaza for fair, and lasting peace.

He highlighted the efforts for peace and stability by establishing a culture of regional ownership in the Balkans and South Caucasus.