Ibrahim Abu Ahmad and Shahd Bishara, both Palestinian citizens of Israel, were finally allowed to march in Israel's majority Arab north against the brutal war in Gaza.

The demonstration on Friday in Shefa Amr was an important step for people who make up over 20 percent of the nation's population, and have felt silenced since the war erupted in October.

The relatively small demonstration, with a turnout of barely 100 people, including Jews from peace movements, marched under a banner saying "Only peace will bring security".

Watchdog groups had complained that Palestinian citizens of Israel had struggled to get official authorisation for anti-war protests, pointing to discrimination.

Following the onset of the war, Israel's police chief, Kobi Shabtai, declared a "zero tolerance" policy for protests in support of besieged Gaza, even threatening to send anti-war demonstrators to the besieged territory.

Shabtai said Israel cannot allow "all sorts of people to come and test us", in a clip posted online.

But on Friday, the marchers sang as they walked down the main street of Shefa Amr, a large town planted on a hill in the northern Galilee region that is home to a large portion of Israel's Arab minority.

Their banner was written in Hebrew and Arabic, and the demonstrators chanted "Peace, freedom, social justice!" but also "Freedom, freedom for Palestine".

Led by a police car, the parade passed along the Christian cemetery, greeted by the smiles of visibly surprised residents.

'Shared humanity'

Several hundred protesters turned out last week in the northern town of Majd-al-Krum, at the initiative of an Arab organisation to say "Stop the war!" an AFP news agency videographer saw.

In Shefa Amr on Friday, 160 kilometres from where fighting is raging in Gaza, Shahd Bishara was able to express what he called his "solidarity with the people of Gaza".

"Our humanity, our shared humanity, cannot accept the humanitarian crisis in Gaza," said the 30-year-old doctor. "And, of course, let's not forget the Israeli hostages."

"We couldn't share our solidarity with them because of the oppression and shutting up our mouths," he added.

"We understand the pain of our people, the Palestinians, and the pain of our Israeli friends," Palestinian-Israeli peace activist Hyam Tannous said in a speech in Hebrew.