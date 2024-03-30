Saturday, March 30, 2024

1318 GMT — Ukraine has said that Russian shelling overnight and in the morning killed two elderly people in the eastern town of Krasnogorivka, and urged civilians still living there to evacuate.

Krasnogorivka lies directly on the frontline in the eastern Donetsk region, more than half of which is under the control of Russian forces and is an active combat zone.

"The town was under enemy fire during the night and morning. A 70-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man were killed," Donetsk regional head Vadym Filashkin said on social media.

"Krasnogorivka has been on the frontline for 10 years and remains one of the most dangerous places in the country. Do not expose yourself to mortal danger. Evacuate," he said.

More updates 👇

1646 GMT — Zelenskyy fires more aides in a reshuffle as Russia launches drones and missiles across Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed a longtime aide and several advisers in a continuing reshuffle while Russia unleashed fresh attacks overnight.

Zelenskyy dismissed top aide Serhiy Shefir from his post of first assistant, where he had served since 2019. The Ukrainian president also let go three advisers, and two presidential representatives overseeing volunteer activities and soldiers’ rights.

No explanation was given immediately for the latest changes in a wide-reaching personnel shakeup over recent months.

1329 GMT — Ambassadors of dozens of countries attend memorial ceremony to honour victims of Moscow terror attack

Ambassadors and staff of dozens of diplomatic missions in Russia have attended a memorial ceremony in Moscow to honour the victims of the March 22 terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 144 people.

The ceremony started with a minute of silence followed by diplomats releasing white balloons and laying flowers at the memorial in front of the Crocus City Hall in Moscow region's administrative centre of Krasnogorsk, which was destroyed by fire.

Diplomats from Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, the US, and the Middle East, as well as Director General of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Ostrovsky, representatives of the Russian Council of Young Diplomats, the Foreign Ministry and college students took part in the event.

0939 GMT — US reaffirms support to Ukraine amid Russian 'aggression'

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin has reiterated his country’s support to Ukraine, according to the US Department of Defense.

Austin spoke with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov over the phone to discuss recent battlefield developments, announced the US Department of Defense on its official website.

The department noted that the discussion also focused on the severe consequences of "Russia's ruthless missile barrages on Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure."

Austin and Umerov discussed Ukraine's need "for additional artillery, air defence…to continue fighting against Russian aggression."

"The two leaders pledged to remain in close contact," it added.

0914 GMT — Russia moves 5,000 children from Belgorod to other regions

Five thousand children have been evacuated from Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine following weeks of deadly bombardment by Kiev, the region's governor has said.

Regional authorities last week said 9,000 minors would be moved to other regions after a spate of cross-border shelling and drone strikes killed over a dozen civilians.

"Five thousand of our children are already outside the region. Yesterday, 1,300 children arrived in Saint Petersburg, Bryansk, and Makhachkala," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Children who remain in the region and live in municipalities close to the border, including the region's capital Belgorod, will switch to remote learning next month, he added.

0809 GMT — Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying thermal power plant in east

Ukraine has accused Russia of effectively destroying the Zmiivska Thermal Power Plant located in the eastern Kharkiv region.