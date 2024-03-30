In pictures: Belfast murals display powerful solidarity with Gaza
CULTURE
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Belfast murals display powerful solidarity with GazaPro-Palestinian murals supporting besieged Palestinians of Gaza can be spotted on the International Wall in Northern Ireland's capital.
A woman takes a picture on her mobile phone of a pro-Palestinian mural on the International Wall in support of Gaza. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
March 30, 2024

Belfast's International Wall is alive with murals echoing the city's solidarity with besieged Gaza where Israel's 176-day war has killed at least 32,623 Palestinians and wounded 75,092 others.

The artworks stand as a symbol of unwavering support for besieged Palestinians in the bustling capital of Northern Ireland.

Demonstrations have been held across the UK in recent months in response to Israel's brutal war that has killed and wounded thousands while more dead are believed to be buried under rubble and more than 80 percent of Gaza's 2.4 million population is displaced, many at risk of famine.

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:Reuters, TRT World
Explore
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks