Türkiye stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people, backing their rightful cause, the country's communications director has reaffirmed.

"Throughout history, as a nation that has defended justice and peace worldwide, we are with the Palestinian people, behind them, and supporters of their just causes," Fahrettin Altun said on Monday at an exhibition of letters written by prisoners of war and entrusted to the Turkish Red Crescent.

Altun said the aim of the exhibition, organised by the Communications Directorate in Istanbul, is to raise awareness about the harsh realities of war and captivity, shedding light on the sacrifices made by prisoners for their homeland.

The 25,000 letters written by First World War prisoners reveal their hopes, longings, and struggles during the darkness of war and captivity, honouring their memory with respect and reverence, he added.

"A tree lives with its roots, a human with their ancestors," he said, emphasising that each letter was a testament left for the present from the past.

Altun also stressed the deep-rooted connection between Türkiye's progress and its dedication of its ancestors, particularly highlighting its advancements in education, sports, culture, and the arts.