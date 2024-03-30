A German prosecutor has questioned a suspect for a deadly arson attack in the northwestern city of Solingen that killed a Turkish-Bulgarian family and injured more than one dozen people.

The prosecutor’s office said on Friday in a statement the suspect, who was detained after the attack on Thursday, was released following a lengthy interrogation but is still considered a possible suspect.

The statement did not reveal additional details about the suspect or the cause of the fire but said clues were obtained during the interrogation.

Monday's arson attack

Police urged witnesses or anyone with information about the fire to contact authorities.

A fire Monday at a four-story house in Solingen killed a man, his wife and their two children, who were Bulgarian citizens of Turkish origin.

As many as 21 people were rescued from the building, with nine taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including two in critical condition.