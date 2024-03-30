TÜRKİYE
Türkiye heads to polls on Sunday for local elections
Over 61 million voters nationwide are set to cast their votes at over 200,000 polling stations, with candidates from 34 political parties competing.
Some 1.32 million young people will vote for the first time on March 31. /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
March 30, 2024

Türkiye is heading to the polls on Sunday to elect city mayors, district mayors, and other local officials who will serve for the next five years, including in the hotly contested cities of Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir.

In the March 31 local elections, more than 61 million voters nationwide will cast their votes at over 200,000 polling stations with candidates from 34 political parties competing.

The major competing parties are the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Good (IYI) Party, and the Peoples' Democratic Party (DEM Party).

Voters can only vote for candidates for office in their districts. Some 1.32 million young people will vote for the first time.

Over 1,000 mobile ballot boxes will be established for voters who are unable to travel to the polls due to illness or disability.

On Election Day, from 6 am to 12 midnight, the sale and consumption of all types of alcoholic beverages will be strictly prohibited in all alcohol-serving and public venues.

During the voting period, entertainment venues such as coffeehouses, teahouses, and internet cafes will be closed, though restaurants will be open.

The Turkish Penal Code prohibits the carrying of weapons in villages, towns, and cities, except for those responsible for security and order.

Radio stations and broadcast media are prohibited from making news, predictions, or comments about the election or election results until 6 pm (1500GMT).

From 6 to 9 pm (1500-1800GMT), election-related broadcasts can only use news and announcements from the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
