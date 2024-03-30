The Communications Director of Türkiye, Fahrettin Altun, has penned an article reflecting on the local elections that will be held on March 31.

Altun's piece was published in over 50 outlets across 13 countries, including Italy's Il Messaggero, Greece's Kathimerini, the Harlem Times news portal in the United States, Russia's Interfax agency and China's Sina and Sohu internet platforms.

Among the other outlets giving place to Altun's article are Switzerland's Post newspaper, which belongs to the Turkish diaspora, Malaysia's Astro Avani news portal, and leading newspapers and news portals in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Fair, transparent, and regular elections

In the piece, Altun underscored the fundamental importance of fair, transparent, and regular elections in modern democracies.

"A cornerstone of democracy lies in the mandate and authority of leaders being derived from the electorate, thus necessitating regular renewal of these mandates through elections," he wrote on Saturday.

"Through elections, citizens not only have the opportunity to assess the policies and performance of their leaders but also to evaluate them positively or negatively," he added.

Türkiye's mature democratic culture

Highlighting Türkiye's track record since introducing multi-party politics in 1946, Altun asserted that Türkiye ranks among the leading countries in conducting regular, fair, and transparent elections.

"Institutions such as the Supreme Electoral Council of Türkiye (YSK) ensure that elections in Türkiye are conducted under the supervision of independent judges, thereby fostering a mature political culture where election security is ensured, and citizens trust the electoral process," he wrote.

High voter turnout on May elections

Altun pointed out that Türkiye's commitment to democratic values is evident in voter turnout rates.

"According to data from the YSK, voter turnout was 88.92% for the elections held on May 14 and 85.72% for the second round of Presidential elections on May 28," he said, adding: