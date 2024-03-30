Nestled along the picturesque shores of the Black Sea, the port city of Samsun boasts a rich tapestry of history that intertwines seamlessly with its vibrant urban landscape.

From its ancient roots as a bustling trading hub for the Byzantine Empire to its pivotal role in the Turkish War of Independence, Samsun's storied past is palpable at every turn.

For history enthusiasts, the city offers a plethora of attractions to explore.

The Archaeological and Ataturk Museums beckon visitors to embark on a journey through time, showcasing artifacts that span millennia.

Meanwhile, the winding streets of Saathane Square whisper tales of Ottoman-era grandeur, with historic landmarks like the Tashan, Medrese Mosque, Sifa Bath, and Clock Tower standing as testaments to the city's rich architectural heritage.

Yet, amidst the echoes of its illustrious past, Samsun stands as a modern metropolis grappling with the challenges of urban governance.

Especially between 2019 and 2023, the use of individual vehicles with Samsun-licensed plates surged by 54 percent, putting strain on the city's transportation network.

Managing the intricate web of traffic arteries and intercity lines presents a formidable task, but the city's innovative urban management approach offers hope.

At the heart of this urban vision lies the City Governance Centre, a dynamic hub dedicated to tackling the complexities of urban life.

With the management of a quarter of the city's intersections already underway, the Centre is poised to become the nerve center for traffic management, promising not only order but also safety for its inhabitants.

Here’s how this centre helps in the city.

Traffic management

To tackle the multifaceted challenges of urban living, Samsun has inaugurated its City Governance Centre, promising a multi-dimensional approach to addressing issues ranging from traffic management to earthquake preparedness.

At the heart of this initiative is the Smart City Traffic Security Project, an innovative system designed to monitor and regulate traffic flow across the city's thoroughfares.

Equipped with advanced camera technology, the centre offers real-time surveillance of intersections and key traffic points, providing authorities with invaluable insights into the city's transportation dynamics.

This proactive approach to urban management enables swift responses to incidents such as accidents, allowing authorities to reroute traffic efficiently and minimise disruptions.

The use of mentor

At the helm of this endeavor is a dedicated team comprising city planners, construction engineers, and transportation experts tasked with charting the course for the city's transportation future, Kadir Gurkan, the head of the Transportation Department in the centre, tells TRT World.