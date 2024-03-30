Israel has illegally confiscated about 27,000 decares of land in the occupied West Bank and forced 25 Palestinian communities to leave since October 7, continuing its decades-long land grab, a Palestinian government body said.

“The occupation state makes use of its fierce hostility towards our people in the Gaza Strip by carrying out massive confiscation operations of Palestinian land, affecting 27,000 decares of Palestinian territories,” Moayya Sha’ban, head of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission (CWRC), said in a statement on Saturday marking Palestine’s Land Day.

"The area of Palestinian lands actually subject to Israeli measures amounted to 2,380 square kilometres, constituting 42 percent of the total area of the West Bank, and 69 percent of the total areas classified as (C), which are areas subject to occupation military rule,” he added.

Sha’ban said Israel has already begun establishing buffer zones around settlements in the occupied West Bank through a series of military orders, warning against "isolating more lands and preventing citizens from accessing them under military and security pretexts."

After October 7, when Israel’s offensive on began, Sha’ban said that Israeli planning authorities subjected to study “a total of 52 structural plans for the purpose of building a total of 8,829 colonial units on an area of 6,852 decares, of which 1,895 units were approved.”

Related 'All of Gaza': How settlers plan to re-occupy enclave to avenge October 7

Illegal Jewish settlements

On settler attacks, he said that since last October 7, Israeli settlers carried out a total of 1,156 attacks resulting in the death of 12 Palestinians.

“The occupation measures and the terrorism of colonial militias have led, since October 7, to the displacement of 25 Palestinian Bedouin communities, consisting of 220 families, including 1,277 individuals,” he said.

“The measures of the occupation authorities and the attacks of the colonial militia prevented citizens' access to more than half a million decares of agricultural land,” he added.