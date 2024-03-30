TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
UN Chief Guterres praises Turkish First Lady Erdogan's zero waste efforts
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres hails Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan "for her visionary leadership in critical areas such as zero waste".
UN Chief Guterres praises Turkish First Lady Erdogan's zero waste efforts
Turkish first lady spearheaded the zero waste movement in Türkiye and helped it grow into a global initiative, culminating in the UN General Assembly’s December 2022 passage of a resolution in support of zero waste principles. / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
March 30, 2024

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has praised Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan's zero waste efforts, thanking the first lady for "her visionary leadership in critical areas such as zero waste".

In his message, Guterres thanked Türkiye for hosting the event in collaboration with the UN Environment Programme and UN-Habitat, stating, "I thank the esteemed Emine Erdogan, Turkish First Lady, for her visionary leadership in critical areas such as zero waste," in a video message sent to the March 30, International Zero Waste Day event held at the UN Headquarters in New York on Saturday.

Guterres also noted that the Zero Waste Advisory Board has been bringing partners together since last year to address this critical issue and turn zero waste into reality.

"At all levels, governments should invest in waste management programs focused on reuse, recycling, recovery, and waste prevention, building circular economies that address the depletion and management of resources," he said.

"The global community must unite as one body and work towards signing a legally binding agreement to end plastic pollution on Zero Waste Day."

RECOMMENDED

Turkish first lady spearheaded the zero waste movement in Türkiye and helped it grow into a global initiative, culminating in the UN General Assembly’s December 2022 passage of a resolution in support of zero waste principles.

According to the UN, the International Day of Zero Waste promotes responsible production and consumption patterns and encourages a shift towards a lifecycle approach.

RelatedTürkiye spearheads global movement on International Zero Waste Day
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks