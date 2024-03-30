Pop star Lizzo, who built her brand on being a poster girl for self-love but has been hit by employee harassment suits, said she is quitting, tired of being targeted for her looks and character.

It was not immediately clear if the 35-year-old Grammy-winner meant the music industry, social media, or something else.

Her statement came in an Instagram post on Friday, a day after she appeared at a Democratic campaign event for US President Joe Biden.

"I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, wrote.

"All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it," she continued.

"But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it."

"I didn't sign up for this sh--," she wrote, adding in all capital letters: "I QUIT."

Sued by former dancers

Lizzo, whose self-love message has resonated around the globe, was sued by three of her former dancers last year after they alleged sexual, religious and racial harassment, among other accusations.