'Murderer Israel' — Thousands march in solidarity with Gaza on Easter eve
Along with banners reading "Children are being killed in Gaza", "Stop the genocide" and "Palestine forever," the demonstrators carried models of children killed in Gaza.
Approximately 5,000 demonstrators gathered on Saturday in Stockholm's Odenplan district / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
March 30, 2024

Thousands of people in the Swedish capital Stockholm cancelled Easter celebrations in solidarity with the people of Gaza and demonstrated in support of Palestine.

Approximately 5,000 demonstrators gathered on Saturday in Stockholm's Odenplan district on the call of many non-governmental organisations, demanding Israel stop the war crimes in Gaza.

Along with banners reading "Children are being killed in Gaza", "Stop the genocide" and "Palestine forever," the demonstrators carried models of children killed in Gaza.

They also chanted slogans such as "Free Palestine", "End the occupation" and "Murderer Israel".

Protests in Germany

Thousands of people took to the streets of Germany on Saturday as part of the traditional Easter peace marches, calling for an end to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, according to local media reports.

In Berlin, around 3,500 demonstrators called for a diplomatic solution to the conflicts through negotiations and the cessation of arms deliveries to Ukraine and Israel.

Participants in the demonstration in Berlin also showed signs with the inscriptions “Friendship with Russia - Viva Palestine” and “Genocide in Gaza.”

Russian and Palestinian flags were also seen during the march, the German press agency dpa reported.

Protesters also criticised the German government for its "unconditional" support for Israel.

SOURCE:AA
