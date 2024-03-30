WORLD
Heavy rains in northwestern Pakistan kill several people, mostly children
Pakistan experienced a delay in winter rains, which began in February instead of November.
A youth holds an umbrella as he walks along a street during a rain shower in Lahore on January 22, 2022. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
March 30, 2024

Heavy rains killed eight people, mostly children, and injured 12 in Pakistan’s northwest, an official has said.

Downpours in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province caused rooms to collapse, crushing the people inside, Anwar Shahzad, a spokesperson for the local disaster management authority said on Saturday.

Shahzad said that three of the dead were siblings aged between 3 and 7 years old, from the same family.

The casualties occurred in the past 24 hours, he added.

Pakistan has this year experienced a delay in winter rains, which started in February instead of November.

Monsoon and winter rains cause damage in Pakistan every year.

Heavy rainfall

Earlier this month, around 30 people died in rain-related incidents in the northwest.

Across the border in Afghanistan, heavy rainfall on March 29 and 30 destroyed more than 1,500 acres of agricultural land, causing severe damage to hundreds of homes and critical infrastructure like bridges and roads in seven provinces, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Saturday.

The provinces most affected are northern Faryab, eastern Nangarhar, and central Daikundi.

It’s the third time that the northern region has experienced flooding in less than a month, with seven people killed and 384 families affected by heavy rains, the UN agency said.

SOURCE:AP
