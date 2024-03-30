WORLD
2 MIN READ
Serbian President Vucic tasks defence chief Vucevic to form new government
Milos Vucevic to lead the country's development projects and improve living conditions.
Serbian President Vucic tasks defence chief Vucevic to form new government
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Minister of Defense Milos Vucevic attend the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) rally in Belgrade's Stark Arena, Serbia, December 2, 2023. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
March 30, 2024

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has asked Milos Vucevic, the country's defence minister and deputy prime minister, as well as the chairman of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), to form a government three and a half months after general elections.

"The new Prime Minister of Serbia will continue to implement projects in the fields of health, education, science and technology, infrastructure development, ecology, energy, agriculture, and tourism, which are important for the future of the country and its progress towards Europe and aim to raise the living standards of all citizens," Vucic said in a statement on Instagram on Saturday.

Vucic's announcement came after 105 days of general elections held on December 17, 2023, and tasked Vucevic with forming a new government.

Vucevic will take office following a vote of confidence by the Serbian National Assembly in a session scheduled for the coming days.

Ana Brnabic, who will serve as prime minister until this time, was electedpresident of the Serbian National Assembly.

Brnabic became the country's longest-serving premier after two terms in office.

RelatedSerbia's populists claim victory in parliamentary election
RECOMMENDED

'Logical and excellent' choice

Vucevic has been the party's leader since May 27, 2023, and the deputy prime minister and defence minister since 2022.

The SNS coalition partners welcomed Vucevic's appointment as a logical and excellent choice, while the opposition believes it makes no difference who is prime minister as long as Vucic is president.

Serbia held its early local and general elections on December 17, 2023.

President Vucic's alliance, led by the SNS, which has been in power since 2012, won the election with 46 percent of the vote and 129 seats in the 250-member parliament.

RelatedSerbia stresses significance of  Balkan's EU accession at forum in Antalya
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks