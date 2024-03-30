Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has asked Milos Vucevic, the country's defence minister and deputy prime minister, as well as the chairman of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), to form a government three and a half months after general elections.

"The new Prime Minister of Serbia will continue to implement projects in the fields of health, education, science and technology, infrastructure development, ecology, energy, agriculture, and tourism, which are important for the future of the country and its progress towards Europe and aim to raise the living standards of all citizens," Vucic said in a statement on Instagram on Saturday.

Vucic's announcement came after 105 days of general elections held on December 17, 2023, and tasked Vucevic with forming a new government.

Vucevic will take office following a vote of confidence by the Serbian National Assembly in a session scheduled for the coming days.

Ana Brnabic, who will serve as prime minister until this time, was electedpresident of the Serbian National Assembly.

Brnabic became the country's longest-serving premier after two terms in office.