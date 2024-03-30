WORLD
2 MIN READ
Canada sends soldiers to train Caribbean forces for Haiti mission
Canada announced its deployment of troops to Jamaica to train Caribbean soldiers for UN mission in Haiti, aiming to assist in combating violence and providing humanitarian relief.
Canada sends soldiers to train Caribbean forces for Haiti mission
The deployment aims to train in combatting gangs and providing humanitarian aid in Haiti. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
March 30, 2024

Canada has sent around 70 soldiers to Jamaica to train troops from Caribbean nations who are due to take part in a UN-authorised mission to Haiti, the Canadian defence ministry has said.

Saturday's deployment came after Kenya announced last year it would lead the force, which is designed to help national police fight powerful gangs in Haiti where spiralling violence has fueled a humanitarian disaster.

The initiative has been tied up in Kenyan court challenges ever since, effectively putting the mission on hold.

The Canadian troops, from the predominantly French-speaking province of Quebec, will provide training on core peace-keeping skills and combat first aid, the defence ministry said in a statement.

French is one of Haiti's two official languages.

RECOMMENDED

The troops are due to stay in Jamaica for an initial period of a month and will train around 330 troops from Jamaica, Belize and the Bahamas.

Canada said last month it would give C$80.5 million to support the deployment of the Kenyan-led mission.

RelatedWhat's happening in Haiti, the world’s first Black republic
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks